LNP – Power cuts announced for tomorrow

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been given permission by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka to impose power cuts tomorrow due to inadequate electricity generation.

Accordingly, rotational power cuts will be implemented in the areas except the Southern Province for an hour between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there will be a three hour power cut in the Southern Province between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm tomorrow.

Earlier, the PUCSL said only one hour of power cut would be imposed in the Southern Province tomorrow and there was no need for any in other areas of the country.

However, the decision was changed in response to a request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board, the PUCSL said.