LNP – Power cuts announced for tomorrow
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been given permission by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka to impose power cuts tomorrow due to inadequate electricity generation.
Accordingly, rotational power cuts will be implemented in the areas except the Southern Province for an hour between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm tomorrow.
Meanwhile, there will be a three hour power cut in the Southern Province between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm tomorrow.
Earlier, the PUCSL said only one hour of power cut would be imposed in the Southern Province tomorrow and there was no need for any in other areas of the country.
However, the decision was changed in response to a request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board, the PUCSL said.
One thought on “LNP – Power cuts announced for tomorrow”
You mean due to incompetence, corruption and a failure to plan by leaders who are entirely unsuited to serving the people. They lack the skills and lack the necessary moral decency.