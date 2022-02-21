LNP – Foreign Minister Peiris to lead SL’s delegation to UNHRC

Foreign Minister Prof G.L. Peiris will lead the Sri Lanka Delegation to the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, the government announced.

The 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council will take place from 28 February to 1 April, 2022 in Geneva. During the Session the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will present a written update on Sri Lanka to the Council and there will be an Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka on 3 March, 2022.

During the visit the Foreign Minister will address the High Level Segment of the 49th Session of the Council and thereafter speak at the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka. The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to have meetings with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other dignitaries during his visit.