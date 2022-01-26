LNP – Vegetable prices still high

Wholesale vegetable prices still remain relatively high in Manning Market, Colombo, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, traders say.

The supply dropped as a result of crop failure caused by the lack of fertiliser for farmers in the cultivation areas.

Secretary of the Manning Market Traders’ Association Shaminda Peiris said the prices of all vegetable varieties remain high . In wholesale trading, the price per kilo of leeks are sold at Rs.160 -180, Carrot Rs.330-360, Beetroot Rs.300-350, Beans Rs.400-430, Cabbage Rs. 130-170, Brinjal Rs. 180-200, Capsicum Rs. 500 and tomatoes Rs.150-170.

Mr. Peiris said January is considered a month of the lowest vegetable prices, but the situation is different this time because of the shortfall in supply.

“In the major cultivation areas, farmers have not grown vegetables adequately due to lack of fertiliser or high cost of available stocks,” he said.