LNP – PM undergoes minor spinal surgery

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa underwent a minor spinal surgery at the Nawaloka Hospital on Monday and is recovering well from the procedure, health sources told Daily Mirror today.

The spinal procedure called Laminectomy which lasted for over an hour was performed by a leading orthopaedic surgeon who practices in the UK but is of Sri Lankan origin, Professor Hilali Noordeen.

According to sources, the Prime Minister and some other senior politicians have been consulting the orthopaedic surgeon and during his current visit to Sri Lanka, he had performed the surgery at the Nawaloka Hospital.

Sources said that the Prime Minister was recovering well from the procedure and will assume his official duties again soon.