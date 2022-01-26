LNP – No power cuts until Thursday, says PUCSL

There is no need of imposing power cuts until Thursday (27) as sufficient fuel stocks have been received, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

He told the Daily Mirror that the situation would be re-assesed depending on the availability of fuel supply after Thursday, but long-term power cuts would not be necessary.

The country will receive a shipment of furnace oil by Thursday. Another shipment of coal to operate the Norochcholai coal power plant scheduled to reach on Sunday, (30). Therefore, according to the data we have, there is no need to have powercuts for a longer period of time.

After powering up the Norochcholai coal power plant and Kelanitissa Power Station, 500 MW of electricity would be added to the national grid.

As a result, we can conserve hydro power generation for future and Emergency use.