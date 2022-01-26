LNP – Fort-Badulla train cancelled last night: Station Masters’ Union

To show the inefficiency of the railway department, it suddenly cancelled the Colombo Fort-Badulla night mail train, which was scheduled to leave Fort station at 10.00 pm yesterday, Railway Station Masters’ Union (RSMU) President Sumedha Somaratne said.

“The train cancellation was not announced earlier. By that time, there were several seat reservations, including that of foreign tourists. Also the postal department was informed to bring their mail to Badulla,” he said.

However, the department assigned a special express train which left Fort at 8.30 pm instead, the union said.

“The officials of the Postal Department who were ready to transport the mail by this train were also among those who were inconvenienced. Sudden cancellation of trains would bring the country into disrepute internationally, “Mr. Somaratne said.

He further stated that the government should pay attention to recognize the role played by the railway authorities soon. (