LNP – Kapruka Shares Begin Trading Tomorrow

Shares of Kapruka Holdings Limited will commence trading on the Main Board of the Colombo Stock Exchange under the symbol, “KPHL”, tomorrow, 7th Friday 2022.

Kapruka Holdings Limited is the holding company of Kapruka, Sri Lanka’s Pioneering ecommerce platform with a global presence.

The Company recently offered 32,826,000 ordinary voting shares to the public through its much-anticipated IPO, which was oversubscribed 5.8x times.

The issue, managed by Acuity Partners, was quickly snapped up by savvy investors at a per-share price of LKR 15.40. The retail category investors were allotted 97.8% of the shares they applied.

The capital raised by the IPO is expected to help finance Kapruka’s ambitious expansion and growth plans, which include upgrading existing technology and infrastructure, alongside launching various Kapruka Platform Services to carry forward new initiatives.

Kapruka is Sri Lanka’s first and largest locally-owned e-commerce enterprise, founded in 2002 by Dulith Herath.