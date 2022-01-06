LNP – 16-hour water cut for parts of Colombo District

Parts of Colombo District will experience a 16-hour water cut on Saturday (January 08), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

According to NWSDB’s media statement, the water supply is expected to be interrupted at 8.00 a.m. and restored at 12.00 a.m.

The following areas will be affected by the said water cut:

• Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas

• Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas

• Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas

• Ratmalana

The water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work of the electricity supply to Ambathale Water Treatment Plant.