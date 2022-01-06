LNP – Milk powder scarcity will last until end Jan.: Importers’ Assn.

The shortage of imported milk powder will continue to prevail till the end of this month due to dollar crunch in the market, the Milk Powder Importers Association said.

Association Spokesperson Ashoka Bandara told the Daily Mirror that a ship with milk powder would arrive in the country later this month or early February.

However, due to the increase in prices in the world market, the association has decided to increase the prices from December 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the price of a 1 kg packet of imported milk powder was increased to Rs. 1,345. The 400g packet was increased to Rs. 540, Bandara said.