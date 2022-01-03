LNP – BoI, Port City to seek investments from UAE

As a follow up to Dubai Expo event , Sri Lanka is planning to launch a major investment drive in the United Arab Emirates in March with the involvement of the Colombo Port City and the Board of Investment (BOI).

Sri Lanka will be showcased tomorrow ( January 3) with a grand ceremony to be attended by Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Foreign Minister Prof. G.L.Peiris .

The UAE has allocated free building space for the establishment of stalls to display Sri Lankan products such as tea, spices and gems.

As many as 192 countries have put up stalls promoting their products and investments.

Tourism is a key area being promoted by Sri Lanka here in Dubai under the direction of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The Dubai expo event is conducted between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

According to officials here , all Sri Lankan products are sold without any hassle.

Minister Ranatunga told journalists here that this would be a great opportunity to revive tourism battered by the pandemic.