LNP – Basil back, now eying PM post?

In a major twist of events, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who returned back to the country from the United States on January 1st morning, is internally campaigning to be appointed as the Prime Minister in the coming months, replacing his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa whilst also calling for an urgent cabinet reshuffle, the Daily Mirror learns.

Basil who took over as the Finance Minister recently, has been urging for a change in some ministries with a cabinet reshuffle now being planned as soon as possible. The Daily Mirror learns that at least six key ministries will change heads while some deputy ministers will be promoted as cabinet ministers.

Some state ministries will also be given more responsibilities while the departments coming under some state ministries will be changed. Political sources said that the administrative big wigs will also see a change in heads including the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundara, whose resignation will come into effect from January 31. The Daily Mirror now learns that Jayasundara might accept an offer to be appointed as an advisor to Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa once his term at the President’s office comes to an end.

The entire existing system will see a revamp in order to overcome the ongoing political and economic crises while internal campaigns are ongoing for Basil to take over as the Prime Minister in the coming months. Political sources said that some of the ministries will also have heads appointed who can work cordially with Basil as a part of the campaign.