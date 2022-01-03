LNP – President bestowed with “Sri Lankadheeshwara Padma Vibhushana” title

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been bestowed with the honorary title of “Sri Lankadheeshwara Padma Vibhushana” by the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha invoking the blessings of the Maha Sangha.

The Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha conferred this honorary title on President during a special religious ceremony organized at the Kotte Rajamaha Viharaya , today (02) symbolizing the need of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s leadership for the motherland as well as considering the unblemished past and present deeds of the President, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

After reading the relevant Sannas Pathraya (scroll), the Mahanayake of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha Most Ven.Dr. Ittepane Dhammalankara Mahanayake Thero conferred the honorary title of “Sri Lankadheeshwara Padma Vibhushana” on President Rajapaksa.

The welcome address was delivered by the Deputy Registrar of the Sangha Sabha, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka Ven. Prof. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero.

The Chief Secretary of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Maha Sangha Sabha, Head of the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies,University of Peradeniya, Aggamahapanditha Most Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Anunayake Thero delivering the main sermon, said that the blessings of the Maha Sangha will be conferred on the President to build the country properly managing the remaining three years as there is still more time left.

When there is a success, there are many people who share it. But when an attempt fails miserably, the blame falls on the leader himself. Most Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Anunayake Thero said that this was a normal situation and wished the President strength to build the country in the future bravely while facing bitter experiences in politics.

Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha Mahanayaka Most Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero who conducted the main sermon said that the awarding of this blessed honorary title would add a great strength and power to the life of the President.