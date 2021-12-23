Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Special security plan in Colombo and suburbs during festive season

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera has instructed IGP Chandana Wickramaratne to take steps to strengthen the security of the people in and around Colombo during festive season.

The Public Security Ministry said that steps have been taken to implement a special traffic plan in the areas where the public are gathering in large numbers.

Also, the minister instructed to deploy more police officers in civvies to deal with thieves and criminals in addition to implementing mobile tours and patrols

One thought on “LNP – Special security plan in Colombo and suburbs during festive season

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 23, 2021 at 4:12 am
    More over the security threats of Covid has to be looked in to

    Reply

