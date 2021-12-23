LNP – Special security plan in Colombo and suburbs during festive season

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera has instructed IGP Chandana Wickramaratne to take steps to strengthen the security of the people in and around Colombo during festive season.

The Public Security Ministry said that steps have been taken to implement a special traffic plan in the areas where the public are gathering in large numbers.

Also, the minister instructed to deploy more police officers in civvies to deal with thieves and criminals in addition to implementing mobile tours and patrols