LNP – Patients bear the brunt as GMOA strike enters third day

With the trade union action by the Government Medical Officers Association entering the third day, patient care services have been highly affected across the country.

Patients who visited hospitals seeking medical treatment were inconvenienced and turned away.

However, emergency services at all hospitals have not been disrupted during the time of the strike, while the strike did not hamper the functions at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals and Cancer Hospital, Maharagama.

Meanwhile, GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Samantha Ananda told the Daily Mirror that they would continue with the strike as they have not received any concrete or satisfactory response as yet from the Health Ministry.

The discussions between the GMOA officials and Health Ministry Secretary on Tuesday ended in a stalemate with no solution.

They resorted to a trade union action on Tuesday (21) over several demands and against the arbitrary move by Secretary to the Ministry of Health to grant post-internship appointments.