Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

power in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Power cuts are back: CEB

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Power cuts could be experienced in several areas of the country today as the electricity generation capacity of the Norochcholai power plant is still incomplete, Power and Energy Development Director and Media Spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardena said.

He said measures are underway to add its full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.

He noted that the power cuts would be expected to last for about 45 minutes in several areas.

One thought on “LNP – Power cuts are back: CEB

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 23, 2021 at 4:16 am
    Permalink

    What nonsense is this? At least one generator is always broken down at Norochcholai. At least have the common courtesy to inform us of the times that there would be power cuts in different areas.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *