LNP – Power cuts are back: CEB
Power cuts could be experienced in several areas of the country today as the electricity generation capacity of the Norochcholai power plant is still incomplete, Power and Energy Development Director and Media Spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardena said.
He said measures are underway to add its full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.
He noted that the power cuts would be expected to last for about 45 minutes in several areas.
One thought on “LNP – Power cuts are back: CEB”
What nonsense is this? At least one generator is always broken down at Norochcholai. At least have the common courtesy to inform us of the times that there would be power cuts in different areas.