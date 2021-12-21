LNP – Three-wheeler fares also increase

The fares for the first and second kilometers in a three-wheeler has been increased by Rs. 80 and Rs. 45 from today, the All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ Union President Lalith Dharmasekera said.

He told the Daily Mirror that the decision was taken after the government’s insistence on increasing fuel prices.

“We knew that there would be a fuel price increase, but did not know the amount or the date.” Not all facts are set, and therefore the three-wheeler fare will be increased today,” he said.

We told the government earlier to implement a mechanism to regulate the three-wheeler fair, but no action has been taken so far. Separate charges were taken from passengers by metered taxis and non-metered taxes.