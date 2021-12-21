LNP – Kapruka IPO Opens Tomorrow

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Kapruka, Sri Lanka’s Pioneering ecommerce platform with a global presence, will officially open at 9.00am tomorrow, 22nd December 2021.

Applications are now open and the Prospectus can be downloaded from ipo.kapruka.com. The issue, managed by Acuity Partners, will see Kapruka Holdings Limited offer investors a 20% stake in the company at an offer price of LKR 15.40.

The Company plans to use the IPO to fund its ambitious expansion and growth plans, which include upgrading existing technology and infrastructure, alongside launching various Kapruka Platform Services to carry forward new initiatives. Kapruka is Sri Lanka’s first and largest locally-owned e-commerce enterprise, founded in 2002 by Dulith Herath.

Since then, it has grown into a multi-billion-rupee enterprise without any external investors. The organic growth of Kapruka to date is a unique attribute of its strong business model.