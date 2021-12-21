LNP – Committee on gas explosions: Final report submitted to President

The final report of the committee appointed to look into the recent incidents of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder fires and explosions has been handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the committee to find possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

The Committee chaired by Prof. Shantha Walpola, University of Moratuwa also includes Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, Prof. Ajith De Alwis, University of Moratuwa, Prof. W.D.W. Jayathilaka, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. Pradeep Jayaweera, Prof. Narayan Sirimuthu, Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Inventors Commission, Dr. Sudarshana Somasiri, Additional Director General of the Technical Services and Mr. Sujeewa Mahagama, Senior Deputy Director of Sri Lanka Standards Institution as other members.