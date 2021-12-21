LNP – Vegetable prices shoot up further

President of the All-Island Economic Centre Collective Aruna Shantha Hettiarachchi said that it was not possible to meet the increasing demand for vegetables during the festive season and that it would result in further price hikes.

He told the media yesterday that the wholesale traders were purchasing vegetables direct from the farmers for exorbitant prices.

He said the price paid by them for carrot was between Rs.320 and 480, for cabbage between Rs.230-and 250, for leeks about Rs, 260, for Beet about Rs. 370, for tomatoes about Rs,270, for capsicum about Rs. 700, for beans about Rs.370, and for green chillies about Rs.800. He said several fast-moving varieties of vegetables during the festive season were not available at all.