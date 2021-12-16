LNP – SL requests Pak to ensure timely receipt of promised financial benefits to Priyantha’s family

Sri Lanka has requested the Pakistan Government to ensure timely receipt of financial benefits from the employer and the Government of Pakistan to the family of the late Priyantha Kumara who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan recently, Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said.

He revealed this at an event held at the Foreign Ministry today (15), where he handed over a financial grant to the family of late Priyantha Kumara. Minister Peiris, while expressing his deepest condolences to the family on the tragic death of Priyantha Kumara said that the prime concern at this moment is the future of the two children and the financial security of the family. In this regard, the Minister stated that he was in discussions with the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation to obtain assistance for the family of the deceased.

Minister Peiris mentioned that the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo was informed that appropriate arrangements have been made in Pakistan to hear the case. The business community in Sialkot has agreed to provide US$ 100,000 to the family of Priyantha Kumara.

The Foreign Minister further said that Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the developments of the investigation and expecting those responsible for the gruesome murder would be speedily penalized by the law and justice will be served.