LNP – If trade union action taken, will join hands with SLTB for alternatives: Railways GMR

The railway trade union action should be taken in a way that would not incur problems for the people and if trade union action is taken, the railway department will join hands with the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and look for alternatives, the Railways General Manager (GMR) Dhammika Jayasundara said.

He said that if the trade unions continue with their trade union actions to cause inconvenience to the people during the festival season and the current COVID situation, the department will have to look for alternatives.

He said the Railway Station Masters Union has been requested to have a discussion yesterday, but they had refused.

He pointed out that there are issues with the trade unions and those issues should be solved after having discussions.

Those who receive salaries from the General Treasury should be very careful about the people, the GMR said

He said that the Railway Department and the Government are already working on the trade union demands and will take steps to resolve them expeditiously.