LNP – Booster doses available in all vaccination centers islandwide

Responding to false reports that the booster dose of COVID-19 should be obtained from where the previous shots were obtained, Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Samitha Ginige said the booster shots can be obtained from any centre set up island-wide.

Addressing a news briefing at the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ginige said there was no necessity either to receive the booster shot from the centre where previous doses were obtained or from a centre where the recipient lives closer to.

“All eligible individuals above 20 years of age can now receive their third dose, if they have completed three months since the second dose,” he said.

“We want every eligible individual to get his/her booster dose without delay. However, people are requested not to stand in queues unnecessarily outside vaccine centres,” Dr. Ginige added.

Moreover, he urged people to get their booster shot only after six months if they were infected with coronavirus after the second dose.