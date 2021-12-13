Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Wholesale price of imported rice decreases: Importers

Tyronne Jayamanne

The wholesale price of a kilogram of imported rice has come down by Rs.20, the rice importers said today.

They said the wholesale price of Ponni Samba rice, which is imported from India, has been reduced to Rs. 120 per kg.

The wholesale price of Nadu rice has been reduced to Rs. 110 per kg and white raw rice to Rs. 98 a kg, the importers said.

They said the sharp decline in the prices of rice varieties in India is attributed to this situation.

Meanwhile, the importers said that the importing of rice will continue and sufficient stocks are stored in Pettah warehouses, the importers added.

