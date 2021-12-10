LNP – President directs to complete COVID booster dose rollout within next 2 weeks

Sri Lanka will make the COVID vaccination card mandatory for people to visit public places, a press release issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD) read.

The decision was taken at the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control convened under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (December 10).

During the meeting, the Head of State has directed the committee members to conclude the administration of COVID-19 booster dose within the next two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the festive season.

Accordingly, all fully vaccinated people who have completed three months since receiving their second shot are eligible to receive the booster dose.