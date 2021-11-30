LNP – We can only delay new variant entering Sri Lanka, say Health authorities

Referring to the newly detected COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the Health authorities said they could only delay the new variant entering the country.

Addressing a news briefing yesterday, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath said the new variant could enter the country at any time and added the Health Ministry is all geared up to mitigate COVID situation in such circumstances.

“We have already taken measures to curb possibilities of COVID patients arriving in the country through which we can delay the entry of the new variant,” he stated.

“Strict adherence to health practices plays a crucial role in keeping the new variant at bay,” he emphasised.

In addition, Dr Herath said they would not intend giving recommendation to impose a lockdown due to fears of new COVID variant.

“There is no decision as of now to close the country either. Nevertheless, what should be done is to stringently follow health rules even if a case of new variant is identified in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health authorities have increased the number of PCR and Antigen Tests as a measure to detect more COVID cases.

Over 8,000 PCR tests were carried out on Sunday (28) which is the first time after a considerable period that the 8,000 mark exceeded.