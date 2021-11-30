LNP – 19 incidents related to LP gas leak explosions within 2 days: Police

Nearly 20 incidents of LP gas related explosions have been reported across the country within past two days, Police said.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that 15 incidents related to explosion of gas stove and gas pipes due to the gas leaks from the cylinders have been reported on Monday while another four such incidents were reported as of this afternoon.

However, he said no injuries were reported from these incidents.

It was reported that all the explosions had taken place involving Litro gas cylinders