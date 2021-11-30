LNP – No decision to impose lockdown during upcoming festive season
No decision has been taken to impose a lockdown during the upcoming festive season, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.
He told at a media briefing at the Government Information Department today that public should act in responsible manner during the upcoming festive season to avoid the spread of Covid-19.
He said that majority of the country’s population are now vaccinated against Covid-19.
One thought on “LNP – No decision to impose lockdown during upcoming festive season”
This is to please certain segment of the society to celebrate festival as they wish and end of the year number of Covid victims may rise to unbeatable propositions.