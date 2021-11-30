Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

Lockdown RL MainImage in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – No decision to impose lockdown during upcoming festive season

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

No decision has been taken to impose a lockdown during the upcoming festive season, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

He told at a media briefing at the Government Information Department today that public should act in responsible manner during the upcoming festive season to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He said that majority of the country’s population are now vaccinated against Covid-19.

One thought on “LNP – No decision to impose lockdown during upcoming festive season

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 30, 2021 at 11:26 am
    Permalink

    This is to please certain segment of the society to celebrate festival as they wish and end of the year number of Covid victims may rise to unbeatable propositions.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *