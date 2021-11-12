LNP – Ranjan Ramanayake admitted to CNH

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is being held at the Angunakolapelessa Prison, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, the Prisons Department said.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that Mr. Ramanayake was admitted to the Karapitiya General Hospital on Wednesday (10) due to a knee injury.

The doctors at the hospital directed Mr. Ramanayake to be admitted to the Orthopedic Clinic of the Colombo National Hospital (CNH).

Therefore, he was transferred to Welikada Prison Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The spokesman said the former actor-turned parliamentarian was taken to the Colombo National Hospital Orthopedic Clinic today.

However, he was discharged from the hospital today and doctors had instructed Mr. Ramanayake to be produced in the clinic again on November 16.

Mr. Ekanayake said Ranjan Ramanayake will be transferred to the Welikada Prisons Hospital in Welikada until he would present himself on the next clinic day