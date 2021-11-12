Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

One thought on “LNP – Bill to extend private sector employees’ retirement age passed in Parliament

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 12, 2021 at 2:42 am
    Good news. I think Sri Lanka should the US where there is no retirement age. The policy is to work as long as one can.

