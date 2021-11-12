LNP – Bill to extend private sector employees’ retirement age passed in Parliament
The bill to extend the retirement age of private sector employees to 60 years was passed with amendments in Parliament.
One thought on “LNP – Bill to extend private sector employees’ retirement age passed in Parliament”
Good news. I think Sri Lanka should the US where there is no retirement age. The policy is to work as long as one can.