LNP – I will resign if allegations proved: Maithri

Former President Maithripala Sirisena said today that he would resign from his Parliamentary seat, if allegations were proved that he is living in a residence built annexing three residential blocks.

He told Parliament that Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said in Parliament that Maithripala Sirisena is living in a residence which was built conjoining three residential blocks.

“I completely reject these allegations. It is completely incorrect. I am living in the residence of the then President D.B. Wijetunge. He built it by annexing two summit flats. Later on, Minister Keheliya Rambukwela had annexed another building to hold press conferences. I have never annexed three other residential blocks and got this house built as alleged,” he said.

He said if anyone could prove that he got it built by conjoining three residencies, he would resign as an MP