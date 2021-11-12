LNP – 10 players miss out at LPL player draft to be included to League

In the wake of several opinions aired regarding player selection of the Lanka Premier League 2021 following dropping of several key Sri Lankan players, the Sri Lanka Cricket, which is the Governing Council of the LPL 2021 said that it has decided to include 10 deserving players who missed out at the Player draft to LPL.

The Sri Lanka Cricket said it has observed that franchise owners have opted not to select certain national players and some young players who play excellent domestic cricket and are considered potential stars of the future.

The player draft of the second edition of the LPL 2021 held on Tuesday and several Sri Lankan players such as Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama and Sadeera Samarawickrama were not picked.

At this juncture, the SLC has forwarded the names of 10 players, including players who have entered into central and domestic contracts with the SLC, who missed out during the Player draft, to all the franchise owners, and make it ‘mandatory’ for each franchise to select two players out of the given 10 into their squad, thus expanding the squad strength from 20 to 22.