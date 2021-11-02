LNP – Heavy rains above 100 mm in four provinces including Western

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area still persist in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.