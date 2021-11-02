LNP – England defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Sharjah

Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent 101 not out, as England registered their fourth consecutive win, beating Sri Lanka by 26 runs in a Super 12 match to virtually seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Buttler (101 not out off 67 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (40 off 36 balls) shared a century stand for the fourth wicket to take England to a challenging 163 for 4 after early setbacks.

Sent in to bat, England lost three wickets for 35 runs before Buttler and Morgan joined hands to stitch a crucial 112 runs that came off 78 balls.

Sri Lanka’s chase too started on a disappointing note as they lost their first three wickets with the scoreboard reading 34 runs in 5.1 overs.