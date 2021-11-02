LNP – CMC member clarifies on Rosy’s expenses

Clarifying the reports that Mayor of Colombo Municipal Council Rosy Senanayake had spent colossal amounts of CMC funds for refreshments, UNP CMC member said funds had been spent for public events not for her personal use.

CMC member Mohan De Silva said funds had been allocated for the Mayor in terms of the provisions of the Municipal Council Act.

He said even though funds had been allocated for the Mayor, they have been spent for refreshments for the events and meetings at Mayor’s office and official residence, refreshment expenses for Municipal Commissioner’s office, Council meetings and decorations for CMC functions .

He said cheese and biscuits have been purchased to provide refreshments for CMC events.

“Cheese and biscuits have been purchased as they can be kept for a long time unperished,” he said.