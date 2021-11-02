LNP – Driver escaping with over Rs. 67Mn cash of private bank arrested

A driver who has fled with over Rs.67 million in cash which was being transported to be deposited in ATM trailers of a private bank, had been arrested by the STF at Rendapola area on the Kandy-Hatton Road.

The STF said the driver was transporting money with a team of security officers of a private security firm from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya to deposit in the ATM trailers.

The driver fled with the money in the van while officials were depositing money at a ATM in the Hatton Town.

Following the information, a team of officers of the Nuwara Eliya STF Camp was able to capture the driver on the Kandy-Hatton road at Rendapola with great effort during the heavy rains.

The STF said that the satellite data device attached to the vehicle carrying money was used to monitor the route of the vehicle fleeing.

Investigations revealed that the driver was an army deserter.

The suspect and the van were handed over to the Keppetipola Police Station for further investigations