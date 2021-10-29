LNP – DIG in charge of CID replaced

DIG in charge of the CID Prasad Ranasinghe has been transferred from the post to the Police Headquarters and DIG in charge of the Matara and Hambantota Districts W. Tilakaratne has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the CID with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Nuwan Wedasinghe, who was the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Galle District, has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Matara and Hambantota Districts.

Police said these transfers have been made due to service requirements following the approval of the Public Service Commission.

Also, the OICs of Mulleriyawa, Gothatuwa, Pottapitiya, Pallewela, Moneragala, Athimale and Weeragula have also been transferred due to service requirements.