LNP – Let the children focus on their schooling: Paediatrician

Lady Ridgeway Hospital (LRH) Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera today requested parents to act responsibly and to give priority to schooling activities for their children other than taking them to public gatherings or excursions.

He told the Daily Mirror that for now, the number of COVID positive cases among children is showing a sharp decrease.

The number of children receiving treatment for COVID at the LRH has come down to as low as 10 as of yesterday, he said.

“With the relaxing of travel restrictions, the positive cases might increase. The COVID delta varient is still lurking in the community and there is still the possibility of causing infection and spread.

Dr. Perera requested parents not to bring their children to public places where there is more crowds and not to take them on private excursions.

Therefore, he requested the parents to focus on their children’s education as they were unable to attend to their studies in schools during the past six months. The school environment is safe for the children, he added.