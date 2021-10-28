LNP – Prof. Malavige appointed WHO technical advisory committee member

Head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura Prof. Neelika Malavige has been appointed as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory committee on COVID-19.

The WHO established a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to advise on scientific, technical and strategic matters related to COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).

The group comprises of 10 renowned experts with a diverse range of knowledge and expertise as clinicians and researchers working on COVID-19 health products.

Experts in access to medicines, diagnostics, vaccines and other health products; specialists of public health-oriented intellectual property; technology transfer experts; business development experts; experts in pricing, procurement, needs estimation and/or regulation of medicines are inclusive of the committee.