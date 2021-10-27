LNP – SDIG Ranmal Kodituwakku transferred

Senior DIG in charge of the Sabaragamuwa Province Ranmal Kodituwakku who was allegedly involved in an incident in Kiriella where a civilian was assaulted, has been transferred to the Police Medical Service, Welfare and Field Force Headquarters from Sabaragamuwa Province with immediate effect.

The transfer was due to service requirement following a request by the Secretary to the Public Security Ministry under the cover approval of the Public Service Commission.

Earlier, the Police Headquarters has commenced an investigation after Senior DIG Kodituwakku was captured on camera allegedly attacking a civilian along the Ratnapura – Kiriella road.