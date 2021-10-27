Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Ajith Nivard Cabraal in sri lankan news
LNP – Central Bank Governor given Cabinet Minister status

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The position of the Central Bank Governor has been given the Cabinet Minister status and the fifth rank in the New Precedence of the Government.

The Table of Precedence is intended to be applied during state and ceremonial occasions.

  Tyronne Jayamanne
October 27, 2021 at 3:21 am
    October 27, 2021 at 3:21 am
    The rulers don’t understand Economics or finance, they will give anything to Cabral and PB, the only two finance folks that the ruling family trusts!

