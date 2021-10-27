LNP – Central Bank Governor given Cabinet Minister status
The position of the Central Bank Governor has been given the Cabinet Minister status and the fifth rank in the New Precedence of the Government.
The Table of Precedence is intended to be applied during state and ceremonial occasions.
One thought on “LNP – Central Bank Governor given Cabinet Minister status”
The rulers don’t understand Economics or finance, they will give anything to Cabral and PB, the only two finance folks that the ruling family trusts!