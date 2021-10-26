LNP – Two nabbed with one million fake Euro currency

A woman and a man have been arrested by the STF with counterfeit currency bills worth one million Euros during a raid at Dematagoda.

The STF said the raid was made possible by STF intelligence officers based on an alert by the Sri Lanka Air Force Intelligence Division.

A 50-year-old woman and a 45-year old man from Wellampitiya were arrested for possessing such fake currency.

The suspects were attempting to fraudulently transact the fake bills to another party in Sri Lankan currency.

The suspects were handed over to the Dematagoda Police for further investigations.

Further questioning of the suspects revealed that the counterfeit currency was obtained through money launderers active in European countries.