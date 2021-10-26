LNP – Cement prices skyrocket: Minister

The cement dealers have started selling cement at higher prices notwithstanding there is a shortage, Coperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna yesterday said.

Addressing the media, he said certain raids were conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) in around 25 districts.

The main cement companies have been clearly instructed in this regard by the Ministry.

Previously, dealers sold cement to small businessmen. However, the Minister said the dealers also have started selling at retail prices.

The raids were conducted for selling cement other than the printed price tags on each cement bag, he said.

Therefore, the CAA had made necessary arrangements to increase the number of raids in each district.

It is reported that some outlets are restricting the supply of cement to consumers, and it was reported that a bag of cement is being sole for more than Rs.1,200.