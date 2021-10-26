LNP – Edu. Minister approves proposal to obtain MBBS at the age of 22: GMOA

The Education Minister approved the proposal made by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) for the Optimization of Medical and Undergraduate Age and the Establishment of a “Clinical Travel Medicine” Post Graduate Medical Degree.

Accordingly, the Minister agreed to provide necessary instructions to the Postgraduate Institute for the Establishment of this Specialist Postgraduate Degree in the nearest future.

The Post Graduate Medical Degree programme has been approved by the Higher Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The related proposal was presented to the Education Minister by the officials of GMOA yesterday.

The detailed proposal outlines the methodology for completing the Medical Degree (MBBS) at the age of 22 and obtaining internship at the age of 23, and the awarding of other basic degrees at the age of 20.

To ensure easy access to this Degree, the GMOA proposed to hold the GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination in August, the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) Examination in December and to eliminate delays in obtaining examination results and to provide university admission at the age of 18.

“The Minister agreed to our request to set up a committee consisting of all relevant stakeholders, including education experts, to determine the methodology and timing of the implementation of the proposals,” the GMOA said.

Moreover, the GMOA briefed the Minister on the importance of establishing a “Clinical Travel Medicine” medical postgraduate degree and that can bring in foreign exchange depending on the geographical location of the country.

