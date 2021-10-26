LNP – India ready to help uplift Sri Lankan Railways: Indian High Comm.

The world’s most advanced technology is currently being used in the Indian Railways and that the Indian Government is ready to provide this technology at any time to uplift the Sri Lankan Railways, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, said.

He said this while having a special meeting with Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Indian High Commissioner’s official residence today.

A lengthy discussion was held focusing on improving the quality of the railway service in the country and especially in relation to the transport sector in Sri Lanka.

Minister Wanniarachchi, briefed the Indian High Commissioner on the ongoing projects under Indian loan scheme.

Most of the Indian locomotives and carriages currently in use in Sri Lanka are imported. The Indian High Commissioner agreed to provide training to locomotive drivers in Sri Lanka at the Indian Train Driver Training Centre.

Minister Wanniarachchi thanked the Indian government for its continued support to Sri Lanka, citing the two countries’ long-standing friendship.