LNP – Probe launched after video of senior police officer assaulting civilian goes viral

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Police Headquarters has commenced an investigation into the incident where a senior police officer in charge of the Sabaragamuwa Province had assaulted a civilian, which was caught on camera and later released on social media today.

It is reported that the incident took place following an accident on the Kiriella road in Ratnapura this morning.

Police said that such incidents would seriously damage the reputation of the police department

One thought on “LNP – Probe launched after video of senior police officer assaulting civilian goes viral

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 26, 2021 at 9:51 am
    What is wrong with this police officer ? Why does he take the law into his hand ?. Why do we have courts? Why do we have judges? Why do we have solicitors? If police could take law into their hands and give verdicts and punishment. Fire him now and teach a lesson to all others . Do not have a mercy on this kind of officers. They behave badly

