LNP – Mahela to leave SL team after today’s game

Former national cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene has decided to leave the Sri Lankan squad before the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

He had joined the Sri Lanka team bio-bubble as a consultant for the first round of the T20 World Cup after the completion of the IPL.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12 stage after winning the first two matches in the first round. The role Jayawardene played during this phase was lauded by the skipper and the support group.

Speaking to the media from the UAE, the Sri Lankan legend revealed that continuous spells of bio-bubbles and quarantines have unfortunately taken their toll on him and he wants to get back home.

“It’s tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in (the) last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home,” Jayawardene stated.