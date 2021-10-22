Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Inter Provincial travel restrictions to be lifted on Oct.31

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that Pfizer vaccines will be given to frontline workers engaged in prevention of COVID-19 as a booster dose from November 1.

Also , the provincial travel restrictions will be lifted at 4 a.m on October 31, General Silva said.

He told the Dailymirror that these decisions were taken at the Presidential Task Force of Covid-19 meeting held today.

Accordingly, the booster dose will be given to frontline workers of the health, military, police, tourism and other sectors who are fighting against Covid-19, he said.

The Commander said the train services will also be commenced within the provinces after October 25

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 22, 2021 at 9:50 am
    When will be reverse gear be engaged.

