LNP – If inter-provincial travel restrictions extended, buses will run under special permission: Dilum

If the inter-provincial travel restrictions are extended again, steps will be taken to run several buses between provinces for the benefit of the working public, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

“If the inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted on October 21, bus services will resume as usual,” he said.

If not, several bus services will be operated under special permission from the Health Ministry to report to work.

“People need to travel and go to workplaces. There is no use of holding the transport services after opening the workplaces following instructions of the Heath Ministry,” the State Minister said.