LNP – Growth in tourist arrivals: Over 7,000 arrived within 2 weeks

More than 7,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka within the first two weeks of this month, the Tourism Ministry said.

The tourism industry, which collapsed due to the Covid-19 is now gradually recovering, the Ministry said.

Accordingly, a total of 45,413 tourists have visited the country since January this year and 7,096 of them arrived from October 01 to October 13.

Most of the arrivals were from January to October. They were from India, Kazakhstan, Germany, Ukraine, the United States, China, Canada, France and Russia.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that with the easing of travel restrictions, there is a growing tendency for more tourists to visit the country.

The Minister also said that the necessary promotional programs are being implemented to attract more tourists to the country within the next two months.

Meanwhile, hotel, accommodation and tourism service providers who have not yet registered with the Tourism Development Authority are now showing special interest in registering with the authority.

At present 5,786 tourist hotels were registered with the authority, the ministry said