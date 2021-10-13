LNP – COVID vaccine: University students too show reluctance

There is still hesitancy shown by youth in getting COVID-19 vaccination and in particular, the university students have also been hesitant to get themselves vaccinated, Health officials pointed out.

The University Grants Commission announced that university students can get their vaccines at the nearest university premises until this Friday (15).

However, according to the health authorities, the turnout of the university students at the vaccination centres are not up to the expectations.

Commenting on the matter, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said the turnout had been slightly low because of students being choosy.

“It has to be said that we are getting a limited number of vaccines like Pfizer which the youth prefer to have,” he said.

Stressing the need to vaccinate every university student before starting of the academic activities at the universities, Dr. Herath invited the students to get the vaccines without further delay and being choosy.